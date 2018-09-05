Did Barnier call the Chequers plan 'mort'?

Video

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, who met EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday, says Mr Barnier described the government's Brexit plan as "dead in the water".

Challenged by Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab as to exact wording used by Mr Barnier, Mr Kinnock switched to French.

A transcript of the meeting between Mr Barnier and the committee of MPs is expected to be published in the coming days.