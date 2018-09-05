Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Did Barnier call the Chequers plan 'mort'?
Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, who met EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday, says Mr Barnier described the government's Brexit plan as "dead in the water".
Challenged by Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab as to exact wording used by Mr Barnier, Mr Kinnock switched to French.
A transcript of the meeting between Mr Barnier and the committee of MPs is expected to be published in the coming days.
-
05 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window