The end of Labour's anti-Semitism row?

Labour MPs discuss future of Jewish relations
Labour has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's examples of anti-Semitism in full alongside a statement emphasising "freedom of expression".
However, Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge tells Today the statement "sullied" Labour's actions.
05 Sep 2018
