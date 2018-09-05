The end of Labour's anti-Semitism row?
Labour MPs discuss future of Jewish relations

Labour has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's examples of anti-Semitism in full alongside a statement emphasising "freedom of expression".

However, Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge tells Today the statement "sullied" Labour's actions.

