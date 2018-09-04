'Not threatened by Gavin, he's a friend'
Video

Liz Truss on Budget planning and Gavin Williamson

A newspaper report that Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson threatened the chief secretary to the Treasury was denied by the alleged target Liz Truss.

She said the claims were not true when asked by Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn about the pressures on her ahead of the Budget, with ministers calling for more money for their departments.

  • 04 Sep 2018
