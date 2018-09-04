Video

Labour had a "proud tradition" of being anti-racist and MPs like Jess Phillips should "dump" Jeremy Corbyn as leader, Tory minister Liz Truss told the BBC's Daily Politics.

But the Labour MP said that made him sound like her boyfriend, and the Labour Party was "not just one man" but it had been her "entire life".

And she rubbished press claims of a no-confidence vote in Mr Corbyn.

