Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liz Truss and Jess Phillips on Labour leadership
Labour had a "proud tradition" of being anti-racist and MPs like Jess Phillips should "dump" Jeremy Corbyn as leader, Tory minister Liz Truss told the BBC's Daily Politics.
But the Labour MP said that made him sound like her boyfriend, and the Labour Party was "not just one man" but it had been her "entire life".
And she rubbished press claims of a no-confidence vote in Mr Corbyn.
-
04 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window