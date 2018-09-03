I don't know why Field has quit - Corbyn

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: I don't see why Frank Field had to quit
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is sorry about ex-minister Frank Field's decision to resign the party whip but does not understand why he has done so.
Mr Field, who now sits as an independent MP, has decided not to force a by-election in his Birkenhead constituency after quitting.
03 Sep 2018
