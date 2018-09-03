'Toxic political culture' of social media

Media player
Politics Live panel discusses 'toxic culture' of social media
As the BBC's new Politics Live show got under way, its panel looked at the online abuse faced by people involved with politics.
Presenter Jo Coburn heard from Conservative former home secretary Amber Rudd, Labour's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, the Telegraph's Camilla Tominey, the Guardian's Anushka Asthana and BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.
03 Sep 2018
