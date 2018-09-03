Media player
Amber Rudd: Windrush and resignation as home secretary
Amber Rudd explained why she resigned from the role of home secretary, and the role of past and future post holders over Windrush immigration issues.
Asked by Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn if she wanted a return to the cabinet, the Conservative backbencher said she was "not without ambition".
03 Sep 2018
