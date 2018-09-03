Time-lapse for new Politics Live studio
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC Politics Live: Transforming the BBC Westminster studio

It took a few weeks to build, but here is a speeded-up version of the transformation BBC Westminster studio ready for Politics Live.

The new daily programme starts on Monday 3 September from 12:15 BST on BBC2.

  • 03 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Mother's plea for festival drugs testing