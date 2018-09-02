Sacks: Corbyn a 'danger' to British Jews
Lord Sacks has said he stands by his view that Jeremy Corbyn made "massively irresponsible" comments about Zionism and the Jewish people in 2013.

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the Labour leader presented as great a danger as Enoch Powell did in the late 1960s after his infamous "Rivers of Blood" immigration speech - and Mr Corbyn must show "clear remorse".

  • 02 Sep 2018