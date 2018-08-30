PM shows off dance moves again

Media player
Theresa May shows off dance moves in Kenya
Theresa May danced with a group of scouts during a visit to the UN offices in Nairobi, Kenya.
The PM is on a three-day trip to Africa, which began in South Africa on Tuesday.
