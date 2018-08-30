Field: We must deal with 'local Labour thuggery'
Video

Frank Field: Labour must deal with anti-Semitism

Veteran MP Frank Field has said Labour "must deal with anti-Semitism", following his decision to quit the party's group in Parliament.

He told the BBC's deputy political editor John Piennar his resignation was "almost a cry of desperation".

The Birkenhead MP also called for a stop to "local thuggery" controlling MPs.

