Field: We must deal with 'local Labour thuggery'

Frank Field: Labour must deal with anti-Semitism
Veteran MP Frank Field has said Labour "must deal with anti-Semitism", following his decision to quit the party's group in Parliament.
He told the BBC's deputy political editor John Piennar his resignation was "almost a cry of desperation".
The Birkenhead MP also called for a stop to "local thuggery" controlling MPs.
30 Aug 2018
