Tariffs on African exports post-Brexit
How will UK trade with Africa post-Brexit?

Africa Minister Harriett Baldwin says UK consumers and African economies can benefit from Brexit but has not said whether tariffs will be lowered.

She told Today that tariffs on African goods post-Brexit will be similar to how they are now.

Prime Minister Theresa May is in Cape Town today at the start of a three-day trade mission to Africa.

  • 28 Aug 2018
