Taking a tour of Parliament's artwork

Art in Parliament: Cameron, Blair, suffragettes and Battle of Waterloo
After 29 years of service, Parliament's outgoing art curator Malcolm Hay took the Westminster Hour's Carolyn Quinn on a tour of the collection.
It includes portraits of past prime ministers and pieces commemorating women's suffrage and the Battle of Waterloo.
26 Aug 2018
