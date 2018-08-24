Corbyn comments about Zionists and 'English irony' - row

Video

Footage of a speech in 2013 in which Jeremy Corbyn suggested some British Zionists who had criticised comments by a UK-based Palestinian official "can't understand English irony".

The remarks have been criticised by Labour MPs, one of whom said it made her feel "unwelcome" in the party.

But allies of Mr Corbyn, who was not party leader at the time, said the remarks had been taken out of context.

Footage credited to the Palestinian Return Centre