Rees-Mogg: Treasury in 'Brexit panic'

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Treasury is in a 'Brexit panic'
The chair of the European Research Group, which supports a hard Brexit, has criticised the chancellor.
Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Mr Rees-Mogg said "leaving on WTO terms would not be as absurdly frightening as the Chancellor of the Exchequer thinks it may be" - despite comments from the CBI which suggest that people who talk about leaving the EU on WTO terms are "not living in the real world".
24 Aug 2018
