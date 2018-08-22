Media player
'We're asking for diplomatic protection' for Nazanin
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of jailed mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, says that he discussed diplomatic protection for his wife with the Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, who is "not sure" yet that's it's "a good idea". The cabinet minister told Today yesterday that the "priority has to be to do the right thing to get Nazanin out".
22 Aug 2018
