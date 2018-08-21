Politics showing more 'polarisation'

Video

Polling evidence from around the globe shows that people are getting "more embedded in their own camps," says Bobby Duffy who is stepping down as the director of the social research company Ipsos MORI.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur there were "fewer and fewer elements of overlap" between the supporters of different political parties.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Tuesday 21 August 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).