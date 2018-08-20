Birmingham Prison failings: 'Squalor, drugs, violence'
The chief inspector of prisons has said he was forced to leave a Birmingham prison wing because of the effects drugs there were having on him.

Peter Clarke told Today it was the "worst prison" he had "ever been to" and "somebody must have been asleep at the wheel."

Birmingham Prison is being taken over by the government from the private firm G4S, after inspectors said it had fallen into a "state of crisis".

