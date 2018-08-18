Brexit plan a complete betrayal - Farage
Nigel Farage has said he is going to campaign against the prime minister's Brexit plan.

The former UKIP leader is to join pro-Brexit group Leave Means Leave at UK public events.

Mr Farage, the MEP for South East England, says Theresa May's Chequers agreement was "a complete betrayal" of what people voted for.

