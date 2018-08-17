Media player
Ex-Met terror chief: 'Extreme right infiltrating politics'
The Metropolitan Police's former head of counter terrorism, Mark Rowley, has warned that "aggressive intolerance" is finding its way into mainstream political debate.
Talking to BBC Newsnight he said it was important to ensure extremist groups could not "generate credibility and present themselves as representatives of white Britain or Muslim Britain."
17 Aug 2018
