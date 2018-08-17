Media player
Former minister says 'no deal' Brexit documents should be 'neutral'
A former Brexit minister says he hopes government technical documents on the impact of a “no deal” Brexit will be "presented in neutral terms".
David Jones, who was a minister from 2016 until 2017 and campaigned for Brexit, added: "It’s a great shame that these documents have not been published sooner.”
He told BBC Radio 4's World at One: "People do need assurance that leaving the European Union without a negotiated agreement is not necessarily going to be the end of the world, in fact, far from it."
17 Aug 2018
