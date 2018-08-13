Corbyn reacts to 'terror memorial' claims
Video

Jeremy Corbyn reacts to 'terror memorial' claims

Jeremy Corbyn has defended his presence at a wreath-laying ceremony said to have honoured the perpetrators of the Munich Olympics terror attack.

The Labour leader was asked about the event - in Tunis in 2014 - after reports that relatives of victims were angry at his attendance.

