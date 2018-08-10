Johnson 'let the genie out of the bottle'

Video

Tory peer Lord Sheikh says Boris Johnson has "let the genie out of the bottle" and inflamed tensions with his remarks about Muslim women wearing burkas.

The Conservative Muslim Forum founder told BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark he received "vile" Islamophobic email messages after calling for Mr Johnson to be sacked from the party over the remarks.

Mr Johnson's supporters say he was speaking up for "liberal values" in a newspaper column, in which he also argued against a ban on full-face veils.