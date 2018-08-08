Media player
Boris Johnson's burka remark 'insulting'
Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's remark that Muslim women wearing the burka "look like letter boxes" is "insulting", the BBC's Asian Network has been told.
Talking to members of public on the street in London, the BBC's Rahila Bano was also told Mr Johnson's comments were "ridiculous".
"There's no reason to insult people in that way, it's just not constructive," one woman said.
08 Aug 2018
