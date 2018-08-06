Emily Benn: Labour's become so intolerant

Media player
The Labour Party 'has become so intolerant', says Emily Benn
Emily Benn - granddaughter of the late Labour MP Tony Benn - speaks of the online abuse she has received after calling for Jeremy Corbyn to resign over his handling of the current anti-Semitism row.
Ms Benn, a Labour member and former candidate, told Victoria Derbyshire show presenter Riz Lateef the party has become "so intolerant" of dissenting views.
06 Aug 2018
