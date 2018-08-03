Duncan Smith: No-deal does not exist

Video

A “no-deal” Brexit should really be called “no trade deal” says Iain Duncan Smith.

The former Conservative leader told the World at One's Jonny Dymond: “No-deal doesn’t exist because it would be a deal under the WTO - we already operate under the WTO, as does the EU.”

He was reacting to comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is "uncomfortably high" and "highly undesirable".