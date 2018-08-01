Keith Vaz accused of bullying clerks
Video

Keith Vaz bullying allegations: Former clerk speaks to Newsnight

Labour MP Keith Vaz bullied clerks who sought to uphold the rules and process of the Commons, Newsnight has learned.

Former clerk Jenny McCullough alleged that he said she was bad at her job because she was 'not a mother'.

A representative for Mr Vaz told Newsnight that he denied any bullying.

