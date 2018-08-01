Media player
Why Labour's anti-Semitism problem isn't going away
The Labour party has been struggling with allegations of anti-Semitism. Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly promised to fight it, but accusations that the issue isn’t being taken seriously just won’t go away.
Our political correspondent Leila Nathoo explores how the issue has come to trouble the party.
Filmed and edited by Tom Bateman
01 Aug 2018
