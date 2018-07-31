What Willsman said - and Labour's reaction
Video

What Peter Willsman said about Labour and anti-Semitism

A recording obtained by the Jewish Chronicle has revealed Labour National Executive Committee's Peter Willsman suggested that some "Trump fanatics" were behind accusations of anti-Semitism in the party.

He has since apologised, but as BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith reports, there are calls for leader Jeremy Corbyn to "get a grip".

