'Predators are attracted to aid work'

Sexual predators 'attracted to aid work' report says
There should be criminal records style checks for aid workers, a report into sexual abuse in the aid sector is recommending.
The Chair of the International Development Committee, Stephen Twigg told Today: "We do know that predators are attracted to aid organisations, we do know we have a very serious endemic problem."
In February the Times revealed senior staff at Oxfam had paid survivors of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti for sex.
31 Jul 2018
