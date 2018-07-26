Is UK preparing to stockpile food?
The prime minister was asked about reports the government planned to stockpile food in case Brexit negotiations end in no deal.

Speaking at the Royal Welsh Show, in Llanelwedd, Powys - Europe's largest summer agricultural show - she replied: "This is not about stockpiling, what it is about, is saying that as any business would, it's right to prepare for all eventualities. We are working for a good deal."

  • 26 Jul 2018