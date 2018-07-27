What is Brexit?

Media player
Hard Brexit. Soft Brexit. No Deal. What does Brexit mean?
Why do so many people talk about a 'hard Brexit' and a 'soft Brexit'? And what do they mean?
Our political correspondent Eleanor Garnier explains.
Filmed and edited by Tom Bateman
27 Jul 2018
