Love Island's Zara McDermott wants to return to politics
Love Island's Zara McDermott – who works as a policy advisor for the Department of Education – has said “the door is well and truly open” for her to return to politics.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Anna Foster, the reality star talked about her love for Westminster, and how she would like encourage young people to get involved in politics.
26 Jul 2018
