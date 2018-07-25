Banks: ‘Brexit funds from own wealth’

Media player
Arron Banks: ‘Brexit funds from personal wealth’
Arron Banks has spoken to the BBC’s Manveen Rana about his funding of the Brexit campaign.
Mr Banks, who put nine million pounds into the Leave.EU campaign, said that the money had come from his personal wealth.
He rejected suggestions that he should give more detail about the source of the funding he provided for the Brexit campaign.
25 Jul 2018
