Questions raised about Brexit donor’s links to Russia

Video

A close associate of the Brexit donor Arron Banks has raised questions about whether he had business contacts with Russia.

James Pryor worked with Mr Banks on the Brexit campaign and helped to manage his businesses in Africa.

Before later refuting his claims, he had told BBC News that Mr Banks had tried to obtain Russian investment for his South African diamond mines - claims which Mr Banks insists are not true.

Mr Banks also rejected suggestions that he should give more detail about the source of the funding he provided for the Brexit campaign.

Manveen Rana reports.