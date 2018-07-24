Corbyn on Labour Brexit 'opportunities'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn on 'opportunities' of a Labour Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn says Labour's Brexit strategy would help UK firms make the most of a "competitive pound", while claiming the Conservatives' plan would leave the UK "in hock to Donald Trump".

Read more: Corbyn: Bring manufacturing 'back to UK'

  • 24 Jul 2018