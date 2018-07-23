Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mood box asks voters: Theresa May Leaver or Remainer?
As Tory rows over Brexit continue, which side do voters think the prime minister really supports, deep down?
Elizabeth Glinka took the Sunday Politics mood box - an unscientific text with a box and plastic balls, to Aylesbury to ask: is Theresa May a leaver or a remainer?
-
23 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44929736/mood-box-asks-voters-theresa-may-leaver-or-remainerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window