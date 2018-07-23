New political party and splits in existing ones?

Media player
New political party debate: Brake, Allen and Lewis
With talk of a new anti-Brexit political party, and another possible new party on the right of UK politics, Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn got reaction from Lib Dem Tom Brake, Conservative Heidi Allen and Labour’s Clive Lewis.
They were asked about the chances of new parties being set up, and likely splits inside the existing groupings in Westminster, over Brexit and other issues.
23 Jul 2018
