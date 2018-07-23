Sunday Politics: The highlights
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sunday Politics: The highlights with Andrew Neil and Sarah Smith

As the Sunday Politics takes its final bow on network TV, here is look back at some of the highlights of the last six years of the programme presented by Andrew Neil and Sarah Smith.

BBC announces changes to political programming

  • 23 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'Shock jock' disrupts political show