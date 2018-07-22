Brexit: Deal or no deal?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Three views on leaving the EU with 'no deal'

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Labour's Rebecca Long-Bailey and Sir John Major give their take on the 'no deal' scenario.

They were speaking on The Andrew Marr Show.

Read more: Brexit deal can be done by October - Raab

  • 22 Jul 2018
Go to next video: PM's Brexit 'doesn't honour public mandate'