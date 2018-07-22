John Major: 'I think May will survive'

Media player
John Major: 'I think Theresa May will survive'
The former prime minister said a leadership election would be "absolutely absurd" whilst speaking on The Andrew Marr Show.
Read more: Brexit deal can be done by October - Raab
22 Jul 2018
