Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pairing row: Julian Smith refuses to answer questions
Conservative Chief Whip Julian Smith refused to answer questions about a pairing row, when questioned by a BBC reporter in his Ripon and Skipton constituency.
Mr Smith is under fire after telling a Tory MP to take part in a key Brexit vote, despite an agreement not to.
Prime Minister Theresa May has called what happened an "honest mistake" - but Labour is demanding his resignation.
-
20 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44906868/pairing-row-julian-smith-refuses-to-answer-questionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window