Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lord Heseltine: Pairing row made me swing mace
Conservative grandee Lord Heseltine, says a famous 1976 incident, in which he swung a mace in the House of Commons, was related to a pairing issue.
The then Labour government carried a motion by just one vote, when one of its MPs failed to abstain, in contravention of a pairing arrangement.
Lord Heseltine tells Radio 4's World at One that the pairing system "relies on trust, my word is my bond...and if you can't believe that, then the pairing system collapses and the business of parliament becomes chaotic".
-
20 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window