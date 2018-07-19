PM's Brexit 'doesn't honour public mandate'

Video

In an interview with Newsnight, former Prime Minister Tony Blair said Theresa May's approach to Brexit "doesn’t honour what most people who voted for Brexit think."

He said the Prime Minister was "trying to do the best for the country in really difficult circumstances."

Speaking to Evan Davis, Mr Blair said he's "sceptical" people would be "angry" over holding a second referendum.

