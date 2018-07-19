Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blair: PM's Brexit 'doesn't honour public mandate'
In an interview with Newsnight, former Prime Minister Tony Blair said Theresa May's approach to Brexit "doesn’t honour what most people who voted for Brexit think."
He said the Prime Minister was "trying to do the best for the country in really difficult circumstances."
Speaking to Evan Davis, Mr Blair said he's "sceptical" people would be "angry" over holding a second referendum.
Watch the full interview on Newsnight at 22:30 on BBC Two.
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window