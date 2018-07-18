Harman: Reform for MP pairing 'overdue'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Harman and May on pairing for MPs who cannot vote
Harriet Haman criticised the "shambles" of a Tuesday vote where the 'pairing' arrangement saw a Tory minister vote, although his party had agreed he would stand down to cancel the vote of Lib Dem MP on maternity leave.
The longest-serving woman MP said pairing was "not the answer for MPs having babies" and called for proxy voting.
The prime minister said the breaking of last night's pair was done in error and would look at the "interests of individuals but also at the interests of the whole House."
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44877269/pmqs-harman-and-may-on-pairing-for-mps-who-cannot-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window