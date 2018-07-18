Jenkyns: When did Brexit mean Remain?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Jenkyns and May on Brexit and Remain

Conservative backbencher Andrea Jenkyns challenged the prime minister to name the time when Brexit became Remain.

But Theresa May told her that "Brexit continues to mean Brexit"

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 18 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Harman: Reform for MP pairing 'overdue'