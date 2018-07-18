Brexit: MPs 'frightened' by party extremists
Britain's two biggest parties are "in the grips of extremists" within them, and are "not voting in the interests of the country," Tory MP Anna Soubry has told Today.

Twelve Conservatives rebelled against their party by supporting the Brexit White Paper amendment but the government's total was boosted by the support of four Labour MPs.

