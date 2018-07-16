Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May denies Brexit deal is 'dead in the water'
Theresa May has claimed that her Chequers Brexit deal will stay the same, despite accepting four amendments from leading Brexiteers.
Labour MP Stephen Kinnock accused the PM of "dancing to the tune" of the European Research Group, led by Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, and said it would be "dead in the water" if she carried on letting them get their way.
But Mrs May said he was "absolutely wrong" and that the amendments do not change the deal.
16 Jul 2018
