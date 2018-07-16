Tory MP attacks 'wealthy' Brexiteers

Media player
Tory MP Anna Soubry attacks 'wealthy' Brexiteers
Pro-EU former minister Anna Soubry made a passionate speech about Brexit as MPs debated the Customs Bill.
Ms Soubry accused colleagues with a "gold-plated pension and inherited wealth" of backing Brexit to the detriment of people's jobs.
16 Jul 2018
