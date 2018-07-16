Tom Watson on his battle to lose weight
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour's deputy leader is concerned that the public is being given the wrong advice

Labour's deputy leader, who has lost 96lb (46kg) since last August, thinks people are concentrating too much on fat and not enough on sugar.

Tom Watson has told Radio 4's Westminster Hour that he was concerned about the weight loss advice being given to the UK public.

  • 16 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Tom Watson 'apology' to Bananarama